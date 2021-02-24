Back

234 people fined, 17 F&B outlets penalised for breaching safe management measures

Enforcement checks at F&B outlets, parks, malls, and other hotspots will continue to be stepped up this weekend.

Lean Jinghui | February 24, 2021, 02:32 PM

Government agencies have stepped up checks on food and beverage (F&B) outlets and public spaces during the Lunar New Year period.

During this period, four F&B outlets were ordered to close, while another 13 were fined for breaching safe management measures (SMM).

234 individuals were also penalised for breaching SMM at parks and beaches.

Four F&B outlets close

One outlet was closed for breaching SMM allowing gatherings of more than eight, while three were closed for allowing diners to consume alcohol after 10.30pm:

1.Club One Min (Concorde Shopping Mall, #02-100)

Club One Min was found to have allowed gatherings of more than eight individuals, and provided hostesses who intermingled with patrons on Feb. 19.

Image courtesy of Singapore Tourism Board

It has been ordered to close for 20 days from Feb. 20 to Mar. 11 2021, by the Singapore Tourism Board.

This is the outlet’s second offence, with the first offence also due to it allowing groups of more than eight individuals. The first offence resulted in a closure for 10 days, from Dec. 20 to Dec. 29, 2020.

2. Food Park Coffeeshop – Stall 8 (69 Bedok South Avenue 3)

Food Park Coffeeshop – Stall 8 was found to have allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10:30pm on Feb. 14.

Image courtesy of Singapore Food Agency

The Singapore Food Agency has ordered the outlet to close the stall for 10 days from Feb. 19 to Feb. 28.

3. Jin Jin Eating House (496 North Bridge Road)

Jin Jin was found to have allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10:30pm, on Feb. 19.

Image courtesy of Urban Redevelopment Authority

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has issued an order requiring the operator to close the outlet for 10 days from Feb. 23 to Mar. 4.

4. 200 HCM Food (200 Joo Chiat Road)

200 HCM Food was found to have allowed diners to consume alcohol after 10:30pm on Feb. 20.

Image courtesy of Urban Redevelopment Authority

Similarly, URA has ordered the operator to close the outlet for 10 days from Feb. 23 to Mar. 4.

13 outlets fined S$1,000 each

Aside from the four closures, 13 F&B outlets were fined S$1,000 each for not seating groups of diners less than 1 metre apart, and for failing to prevent intermingling between customers.

The 13 outlets are:

1) Yayoi Japanese Teishoku Restaurant, Waterway Point, #01-23 

2) Kuriya Japanese Market, Waterway Point, #B1-20 

3) Rong Hua Bak Kut Teh, Waterway Point, #B1-23 

4) Shi Li Fang, Orchard Central, #07-10/11 

5) Foresta Restaurant, The Grandstand, #01-16 

6) Steak Me Restaurant, 248 Jalan Kayu 

7) Kopi Breweries, 907 Jurong West Street 91, #01-195 

8) Donpachi Sake Bar, Cuppage Plaza, #B1-24/25 

9) Lluvia, 145 Telok Ayer Street 

10) Three’s A Crowd Café, 50 Race Course Road 

11) Basil Thai Kitchen, Paragon, #B1-45/46 

12) East Ocean Teochew Restaurant, Ngee Ann City, #05-08/09 

13) Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck, Paragon, #05-42/45

234 people fined at parks and beaches

234 people were fined S$300 each for breaching SMMs on Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, and Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, in parks and beaches.

Fines, issued by the National Parks Board (NParks), were given for SMM breaches including gatherings in groups of more than eight, and intermingling between groups.

In Changi Beach Park alone, 76 individuals were fined, including 20 who were caught gathering in one group.

Image courtesy of National Parks Board

As the festive period draws to a close, especially on the 15th day of the Lunar New Year (chap goh meh), the respective agencies seek the cooperation of the public to continue adhering to current SMMs.

Members of the public are advised to plan visits to potentially crowded areas such as shopping malls and F&B outlets during non-peak hours, and keep visiting to a limit of eight unique visitors a day for each household.

Operators are reminded that multiple table bookings at F&B premises (for groups larger than eight persons) are strictly prohibited, unless the diners are from the same household.

Intermingling across different tables is also not allowed.

Top image via Singapore Tourism Board and National Parks Board

