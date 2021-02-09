Chinese national to be charged for illegally importing 153kg of meat into S'pore

A Chinese national will be charged in court after he was caught importing 153 kilograms of meat into Singapore without a valid import license.

Illegally imported from China

According to a Feb. 9 press release by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the meat products, which included pork sausages and frozen chicken, were illegally imported from China into Singapore on Jan. 27, 2021.

The products were detected in a luggage belonging to the Chinese national by ICA officers while they were screening passenger luggage at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

The case was then referred to the SFA for subsequent investigation.

SFA said that it will be prosecuting the Chinese national for illegal import of meat products without a valid import licence.

Food imports must meet SFA requirements

In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA’s requirements.

Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.

Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk, said SFA.

In addition, meat and meat products can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore’s food safety standards and requirements.

Offenders who import meat products illegally can be fine up to S$50,000 and/or jailed for up to two years.

Subsequent convictions can lead to a fine of up to S$100,000 and/or a jail term of up to three years.

Top image from SFA & ICA.