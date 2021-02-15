2 of the 9 imported Covid-19 cases on Feb. 15, 2021 are children aged 3 & 1

The Ministry of Health (MOH) earlier confirmed an additional nine cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Monday (Feb. 15).

This brings the total number of cases to 59,809.

There are no new locally-transmitted infections in the community.

Nine imported cases

All nine cases are imported and had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and all were asymptomatic.

Amongst the nine imported cases were visitors from the UAE, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

There were four Short-Term Visit Pass holders, two Work Permit holders, one Work Pass holder, one Dependant's Pass holder, and one Permanent Resident.

Two were children, aged just three and one.

20 more cases discharged

20 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 59,641 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 36 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

103 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, and 29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious. No new locations were added to the list on Feb. 15:

Here is the full list of locations:

Top photo via Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images.