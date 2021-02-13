Back

13 people commended by S'pore police for stopping lamp post from falling onto road

Commended for their public spiritedness.

Ashley Tan | February 23, 2021, 12:36 PM

13 members of the public were recently presented awards for their public-spiritedness in a ceremony held at the Central Police Division on Feb. 23, 2021.

Nobody injured

The group of people had come forward to prevent a lamp post from falling onto the road on Dec. 12, 2020.

The lamp post was later brought down safely by the authorities.

With their efforts, nobody was injured and no property was damaged.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gregory Tan Siew Hin, Commander of Central Police Division, described them as "selfless individuals".

He added: "The Police would like to commend all recipients for their public-spirited acts and will inspire others to step forward to keep our neighbourhood safe."

