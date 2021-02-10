Back

Woman, 47, sent to Raffles Hospital after 10-car chain collision along ECP on Feb. 22, 2021

Drive safe.

Syahindah Ishak | February 22, 2021, 04:37 PM

A 47-year-old female driver was sent to Raffles Hospital after a 10-car chain collision along East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Monday (Feb. 22) morning.

Pictures and a video of the accident were uploaded online, showing a line of cars at the right-most lane of the expressway.

Several people can be seen standing at the side of the road, beside the cars involved in the collision.

 
 

Traffic congestion

The collision had caused a traffic congestion, according to tweet alerts by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) around the time of the accident.

At 9:14am:

At 9:18am:

At 9:59am:

Female driver taken to Raffles Hospital

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving nine cars and one taxi along ECP towards AYE at 9:21am on Feb. 22.

A 47-year-old female driver from one of the cars was conscious when she was conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images from SG Road Vigilante/FB & Zoom Zoom SG/FB.

