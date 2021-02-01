Back

1-for-1 ramen promotion at Ippudo Shaw Centre on March 1, 2021

To celebrate the outlet's anniversary.

Joshua Lee | February 22, 2021, 04:33 PM

Ramen chain Ippudo is having a 1-for-1 promotion on all its ramen at its Shaw Centre outlet on March 1, 2021.

The promotion, which is to celebrate Ippudo Shaw Centre's anniversary, applies for all ramen. The only catch is that you have to "like" and "follow" the Ippudo SG Facebook page.

Some of the ramen you can get during this promotion include the Shiromaru Motoaji (UP: S$16.50), a Hakata-style ramen comprising thin noodles, pork belly chashu, black fungus, and spring onions in a creamy tonkotsu (pork bone) broth.

The Shiomaru Motoaji. Via Ippudo SG.

You can also try the Akamaru Shinaji (UP: S$17) which serves ramen noodles in a creamy tonkotsu broth enhanced with special blended miso paste and fragrant garlic oil. It is served with pork belly chashu, black fungus and spring onions.

The Akamaru Shinaji. Via Ippudo SG.

You can make use of this promotion to try Ippudo's latest seasonal special, the Yokohama Iekei Ramen.

It uses a shoyu (soy sauce) base and blends both Ippudo's signature tonkotsu (pork bone broth) and tori paitan (chicken bone) broth.

According to Ippudo, the Iekei ramen, which is one of the most popular ramen styles in Japan, is flavourful and collagen-rich. It is served with spicy leek.

The Yokohama Iekei Ramen. Via Ippudo SG/Facebook.

Here is Ippudo's ramen menu for its Shaw Centre outlet so you can peruse the options available for this 1-for-1 promotion:

For more information on Ippudo, you can visit it's Facebook page here.

Top images via Ippudo SG/Facebook.

