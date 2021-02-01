Sky-high 'glasshouse' dining concepts offer stunning view of S'pore from 55th floor of ION Orchard

If you're looking for a special dining experience, 1-Atico has recently opened in Dec. 2020.

The sky-high destination is perched on the 55th and 56th floor of ION Orchard, also known as ION Sky.

The multi-concept is home to three dining establishments across two storeys.

FIRE

Fire is a restaurant that specialises in a variety of Argentine wood-fired cooking techniques.

Appetisers start from S$10++ while mains start from S$42++ .

FLNT

FLNT is a Japanese-Peruvian gastrobar on the 55th floor. It is Singapore's only Nikkei-influenced sumiyaki bar and grill.

A lunch set ranges from S$25++ to S$45++ and comes with an appetiser, soup and a snack.

Atico Lounge

The lounge is a bar area where one can drink and catch up with a view.

According to its website, the Atico Lounge will open in March 2021.

Panoramic view

People don't just come here for the food, though.

At 218 metres above the ground, the dining concept offers 360° panoramic views of Singapore's skyline.

Here's a glimpse of the surroundings:

Photo from 1-Atico's website.

How to get there

To get to 1-Atico, you will have to take the escalator up to the fourth level of ION Orchard and head to ION Art.

From there, take the lift all the way to the 55th floor of the building.

Details

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard, Singapore 238801

Opening hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

Top image from @saltyaaron on Instagram and 1-Atico.