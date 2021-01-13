Back

Zouk otter dad crashes wedding photoshoot carrying pup

The photographer is now looking for the couple.

Nigel Chua | January 13, 2021, 10:49 AM

A couple's wedding photoshoot in Singapore was unceremoniously interrupted by a male Zouk otter that strolled into the frame carrying its pup.

A passerby who witnessed the scene snapped a photo, capturing not only the otters, but also the candid reactions of the eight humans in the photo.

The bride and groom, together with groomsmen and bridesmaids, looked surprised and delighted with their unannounced guests.

The photographer posted about the incident on the Myottermelon Facebook page, explaining that they happened to be at the right place at the right time.

Zouk otter dad

The photographer identified the otter in the photo as the Zouk otter dad, who was photographed sleeping soundly in an amusing position, perhaps from the strain of parenting — the Zouk otter family recently welcomed a third litter of pups in late 2020.

Photographer seeking couple to share photo with them

The pup in the wedding photoshoot was not from this most recent third litter, however.

The photographer explained that the photo was taken "exactly one year ago" on Jan. 12, 2020, and was not posted online previously as the Myottermelon page had not been set up.

The photographer now hopes to be able to find the couple and send them the photo.

Otters crashed a wedding proposal photoshoot

This is not the first time otters were involved in a couple's photoshoot, though the previous incident in 2018 involved the Bishan family of otters.

Top image via Myottermelon on Facebook

