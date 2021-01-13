New 12-month hawker course at Temasek Poly for aspiring hawkers starts in Mar. 2021

While hawker food is well-loved by its residents, the future of hawker culture can be uncertain, with fewer young people picking up the skills of the trade.

One solution that the National Environment Agency (NEA) has announced as part the the Hawkers' Development Programme is a 12-month programme offered in collaboration with Temasek Polytechnic and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG).

The course offers a Work-Study Post-Diploma (Certificate) in Hawkerpreneurship and aims to ease the entry of younger aspiring hawkers into the trade.

Open to young S'poreans or PRs from Polytechnics or ITE

According to the programme overview on Temasek Polytechnic's website, the course is catered to recent graduates from polytechnics and Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents who are recent graduates, less than 3 years from Polytechnics or ITE, or from the Operationally Ready Date for National Servicemen may apply for the course.

S$1,000 training allowance per month

The course duration stretches over a year and is a full-time course with lessons from 9am to 6pm.

The fee is S$1,733.40 for eligible Singapore Citizens or Singapore Permanent Residents.

The course is conducted in three phases:

Phase 1 (Training Phase): Lessons on campus for two months on topics related to culinary art and science, and business operations

Lessons on campus for two months on topics related to culinary art and science, and business operations Phase 2 (Apprenticeship Phase): Work attachment with an experienced hawker for 4 months

Work attachment with an experienced hawker for 4 months Phase 3 (Incubation Phase): Trainees run their business at individual stalls under NEA's Incubation Stall Programme

According to NEA, participants will also receive a monthly training allowance of $1,000.

The first course is expected to start in March 8, 2021.

More details on the course registration can be found here.

Top image via Annie Spratt/Unsplash