Yakiniku restaurant opening at Seletar Mall in early Feb. 2021 with sets from S$9.80

Siti Hawa | January 28, 2021, 04:19 PM

Beef lovers might want to check out Yakiniku-GO, a new restaurant opening at Seletar come early February 2021.

Diners can choose from a selection of meats such as jyo karubi (short rib), harami (skirt steak), ribeye steak, beef tongue, kainomi (sirloin flap) and wagyu chuck short ribs.

Photo courtesy of Yakiniku-GO

Non-beef options such as chicken, lamb leg, roasted seafood hoiru yaki (baked in foil) and salmon are available too.

Menu

Here are some of the items you'll find on the menu:

Prices for their "super value sets" comprising beef and chicken start from S$8.80.

Photo courtesy of Yakiniku-GO

Karubi (boneless beef short ribs) sets, on the other hand, are priced from S$9.80.

Alternatively, you can opt for the Signature Yakiniku-Go Set, priced at S$15.80, which comes with beef short plate, half beef ribeye steak and beef tongue.

Signature Yakiniku-Go Set, Photo courtesy of Yakiniku-GO

The Manzoku Platter, priced at S$17.80, comes with five kinds of beef cuts including short plate, ribeye, flap meat, BL short rib, outside skirt steak, beef tongue, chicken and lamb.

Manzoku Platter, Photo courtesy of Yakiniku-GO

All sets include a choice of side (kimchi, radish or salad), a soup and a bowl of rice.

Photo courtesy of Yakiniku-GO

Photo courtesy of Yakiniku-GO

Photo courtesy of Yakiniku-GO

The restaurant explained that the sets are suitable as single-pax portions.

Diners will make use of electric grills that produce no smoke to cook their food.

Photo courtesy of Yakiniku-GO

Yakiniku-GO (Opens early Feb. 2021)

Address: The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue, #01-49/50/51/52/53, Singapore 797653

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top photos courtesy of Yakiniku-GO

