33-year-old woman sent to hospital after accident with a bus at Pasir Ris Drive 1

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | January 20, 2021, 12:48 PM

A 33-year-old woman in Singapore was taken to hospital after getting involved in an accident with a bus at Pasir Ris on Tuesday (Jan. 19).

Skin on leg peeled off

Photos and videos of the accident were circulating on Facebook and Whatsapp, showing the woman lying on the road with the skin on her left leg peeled off.

There also appears to be a wound on her head.

Photo from Whatsapp.

Photo from SG Road Vigilante/FB.

Photo from SG Road Vigilante/FB.

Investigations ongoing

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 1 and Pasir Ris Street 11 at 11:56am on Jan. 19.

The 33-year-old female pedestrian was conscious when conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to the road accident at about 12pm on Jan. 19.

SCDF also confirmed that a person was taken to CGH.

Top images from Whatsapp & SG Road Vigilante/FB.

