2 men caught on video fighting at Wisma Atria drop off point

A video of a fight involving two men that supposedly took place at Wisma Atria has been put up on Facebook on Jan. 9, 2021.

In the one-minute video, a man can be seen pummelling another younger man in the head next to a car with an open door.

The latter's face can be seen to be bloodied when he eventually gets off from the ground.

The younger man then tries to retaliate but the older man does not hold back from striking him.

Eventually, the younger man picks up his slippers and gets back in his car, as the older man points at him and yells at onlookers.

Multiple passers-by can be seen in the video either recording the incident, or waiting to approach the two men.

Top image adapted from Screenshots via Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road/Facebook.