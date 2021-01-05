Back

Pair of wild pink dolphins spotted in waters off Pasir Panjang

Lucky.

Ashley Tan | January 05, 2021, 06:05 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

Once in a while, extraordinary creatures are spotted in Singapore waters, reminding us that not only is wildlife seen on land, but our waters are rich with biodiversity too.

On Jan. 5, one Jack Ong shared his serendipitous sighting of a pair of wild dolphins frolicking in the waters around Singapore.

Swimming gracefully

The short clip he posted to Facebook showed the mammals, which are likely to be Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins, gracefully turning swimming in the waters.

Ong told Mothership that this took place in the waters off Pasir Panjang, which is near his workplace.

The sighting actually occurred some time in September 2020.

Although the two dolphins appear more grey in this video, Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins are also sometimes known as pink dolphins due to the colouration of certain individuals in the species.

Gif from Jack Ong

Ong revealed that it was his first time seeing wild dolphins in Singapore, and said that he was "excited" by the rare encounter and the idea that such creatures call these waters their home.

Shy creatures

Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins have been spotted from time to time around Singapore, with a spate of sightings at the end of 2020.

The sighting of dolphins in urbanised Singapore, as nature site Wild Singapore notes, could be an indication of good water quality.

Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins are locally endangered, according to the Red List of threatened animals in Singapore.

They are classified as "Vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The dolphins are threatened by water pollution, the loss of habitats, as well as drowning as a result of being trapped by abandoned fishing nets and lines.

Top photo from Jack Ong 

Robinsons S'pore's last outlet to close by Jan. 10, 2021, everything on sale

It might close sooner if stocks run out.

January 05, 2021, 05:33 PM

M'sians slam Muhyiddin's decision to terminate HSR project with S'pore

They thought the compensation that Malaysia has to pay to Singapore now could have been put to better use.

January 05, 2021, 05:21 PM

1,000 S'poreans asked to return self-employed relief payout because they declared wrong income

MOM will approach those with erroneous declarations to return their SIRS payouts.

January 05, 2021, 05:08 PM

Woman brings golden retriever on pet-friendly staycation at Intercontinental S'pore to celebrate its birthday

A very happy fur kid.

January 05, 2021, 04:25 PM

Migrant worker sues employer & dorm operator for locking him in room with other workers

They were confined against their will.

January 05, 2021, 04:21 PM

Covid-19 infection that killed 1 in US hospital likely caused by inflatable Christmas tree costume

An unfortunate outcome that came from good intentions.

January 05, 2021, 04:19 PM

MOE to establish 'peer support culture' in schools to tackle bullying

Bullying in becoming increasingly complex.

January 05, 2021, 04:05 PM

TraceTogether users can request for data to be deleted from servers

It's possible.

January 05, 2021, 04:02 PM

Food delivery rider shouts at 2 security guards at Marina One for 12 minutes over motorcycle parking

Time not well spent.

January 05, 2021, 03:59 PM

Disney+ S'pore announces addition of 'How I Met Your Mother', 'Prison Break' & more series from Feb. 23, 2021

Subscription costs S$11.98 per month.

January 05, 2021, 03:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.