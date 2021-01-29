1-for-1 white beehoon at new White Restaurant in Waterway Point from Feb. 2 to 4, 2021

White Restaurant, a chain restaurant specialising in "The Original White Bee Hoon", has announced the launch of a new outlet at Waterway Point.

The previous outlet was located at Punggol Settlement.

Waterway Point outlet

There are currently six White Restaurant outlets.

Promotion

To celebrate its opening, the White Restaurant is offering a one-for-one deal on its original white beehoon at its Waterway Point outlet from Feb. 2 to 4, 2021.

Under this promotion, diners will fork out S$7 for two original white beehoon instead of S$14 (U.P.).

In order to redeem the deal, diners would need to follow the restaurant on Instagram.

White Restaurant (Waterway Point)

Address: 83 Punggol Central, Waterway Point, West Wing, #B1-12, Singapore 828761

Opening hours: 11am to 9:30pm, daily

Top photos courtesy of White Restaurant