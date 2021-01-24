The White Rabbit closing for renovations from May 1, will reopen late 2021 with new concept

The White Rabbit will be undergoing renovations on May 1, 2021.

The restaurant, located at Harding Road, has been in service for 12 years.

It is housed in a restored old chapel, and has garnered quite the reputation, and favourable reviews, over the years.

On January 24, the restaurant put up a Facebook post announcing the temporary closure.

In it, they thanked diners for their continued support, and all the special occasions they had hosted.

They will also be offering special tribute items on the menu from January 25 to April 30.

Here is their announcement.

You can make a reservation here

Image from White Rabbit