Wheat baking supplies shop in Upper Aljunied sells 3kg tub of Nutella & other baking goods

A new baking supplies shop has opened at 4 Upper Aljunied Lane selling hundreds of products since December 2020.

The shop, Wheat, quietly opened its doors at the tail-end of 2020 and is a godsend for home bakers looking for another merchant to buy products for home and even commercial use.

Not only does Wheat stock up plenty of fast-moving products, such as sugar, flour and milk, they also sell wholesale items at discounted prices to provide extra cost savings.

A glimpse of Wheat’s online shop shows its range of products on offer, as well as their pricing.

Wholesale products category

Of special interest for many home bakers will be the wholesale products category.

3kg Nutella Tub

The one product that frequently blows people’s minds is the legendary 3kg tub of Nutella.

It is one whole tub of hazelnut chocolate and economies of scale.

Pineapple tart ingredient kit

Want everything in one place and you do the assembly?

The pineapple tart ingredient kit is the way to go.

Key in promo code when you purchase the kit online to receive a further 10 per cent discount.

Valid till Feb. 11, 2021, 11.59pm.

Pineapple paste is also sold individually at S$5.50 each.

2kg cream cheese

Equally mind-blowing is the 2kg slab of Sungold cream cheese that is being sold for S$14 only.

1-litre Master Martini Pleasure Gold Cream

This highly versatile cream can be used for both confectionery by whipping it as it is or adding sugar, as well as cooking, for sauces and other savory recipes.

MB Florentine Mix

This Florentine mix is good for making multiple CNY goodies such as this.

Monk fruit sweetener

A healthier alternative to sugar, this monk fruit sweetener is made from Luo Han Guo.

It is perfect for baked goods that cater to diabetic individuals.

Crushed biscuits

For other novel products that aids baking, Wheat also carries the 454g packet of Oreo Small Crushed Cookie Pieces, as well as the 750g bag of Lotus Biscoff Crumble.

Dried bonito flakes

Another novelty product frequently seen at Japanese specialty stores that Wheat also carries is dried bonito flakes.

It is priced at S$24 for 500g.

Blue Jacket flours

This series of Blue Jacket flour is from a premium brand from Taiwan that Wheat recently brought in. More information can be found here.

Other items of interest

Also of interest to home bakers and chefs are the Tape Herb & Spice Himalayan Pink Salt (S$7.50) and Valrhona Abinao Feve Dark Couverture Chocolate 85% (S$16.50 for 300g).

250g of butter for S$2.50

For quintessential baking ingredients, Wheat also offers customers discounts.

The shop currently carries butter from Ammerlander, a premium brand from Germany.

Both the salted and unsalted variety are selling for a very affordable S$2.50 per 250g slab.

Not only is the butter already affordable, Wheat is throwing in a limited time offer.

Currently, there is a buy-1-get-1 free Ammerlander Butter offer applicable to the salted and unsalted versions.

It will be limited to the first 288 customers.

Terms and conditions include:

Limited to one free butter per customer only

Redeemable both online on Wheat’s website and offline at the physical store.

For online purchase, after placing the butter into the shopping cart, simply check out with the promo code <MS1FOR1>

For physical store purchase, simply pick up the butter and flash this article to Wheat’s friendly staff to make a redemption.

Background of Wheat

Wheat is a new retail store set up to meet the growing needs of home bakers in Singapore.

It is derived from Co-Operate Associates Pte Ltd, a private entity, which was originally known as Sin Chew Bakery Association that went all the way back to 1947.

The association was originally established to unite and promote the development of the baking industry in Singapore.

The association helped local bakeries to procure bulk ingredients at a lower price.

The association even used to rent an office unit and a van, loaning to association members if their own delivery vehicles broke down.

The wealthier members backed the association.

The Wheat brand is derived from the close relationship of the association with the Wheat Association of America.

Sin Chew Bakery Association has since been converted to a private entity, but continues to supply baking ingredients to bakeries.

Where to go

Address: 4 Upper Aljunied Lane, #01-18 S360004

Opening hours: Everyday from 10am to 8pm, including public holiday (with the exception of 2021’s Chinese New Year*)

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 6289 5154

Facebook | Instagram

Nearest MRT: Woodleigh MRT station

*Opens from 10am to 2pm on Feb. 11, 2021 only. Closed on Feb. 12 to 14, 2021

