Old-school tables at void decks given unique perspective with S'porean man's photography

It's a common sight that residents might not look twice at.

But Jonathan Tan, a Singaporean creative, has managed garner widespread interest in the old-school tables and stools found at HDB void decks.

Since sharing his photo album to Facebook, Tan has garnered over 3,700 shares.

The photo series, named "Lepak Downstairs", features old-school stools and tables found at HDB void decks in Singapore which he felt were "quaint and charming".

The name of the project translates to "Relax Downstairs".

Tan said that the photos were taken with a iPhone XR and a three-metre selfie stick.

Lepak Downstairs

Blk 147 Mei Ling Street:

Blk 45 Telok Blangah Drive:

Blk 68 Telok Blangah Heights:

Blk 112 Bedok North Road:

Blk 81 Bedok North Road: Blk 410 Tampines Street 41: Blk 38 Chai Chee Avenue: Blk 62 Dakota Crescent: Blk 738 Yishun Street 72: Modern designs replacing the old In his post, Tan noted that the HDB void decks were built with a communal spirit in mind to encourage intermingling between residents. He also added that the older designs were gradually being replaced by more modern designs as HDB estates are refurbished. His photos, therefore, seek to preserve the memory of the older designs. View the original post here:

Top photos via Jonathan Tan on Facebook