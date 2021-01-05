Vietnamese tourist takes dreamy photos of herself in S'pore with iPhone & tripod

Any place in Singapore can be featured on Instagram — if you're Phạm Hoài Thương.

Besides famous backdrops of Marina Bay Sands and Koon Seng Road shophouses, 26-year-old Phạm also takes photos of herself in inconspicuous corners of Singapore.

Pham tells Mothership that she is a tourist in Singapore, waiting for a flight back to Vietnam.

Since sharing her work to Facebook page Check in Vietnam, the compilation has gathered more than 22,000 likes and 4,300 shares.

Here are some of the places she has shot at:

People's Town Complex

National Library

Tuas Link MRT station

Pulau Ubin

Jurong Lake Gardens

National Gallery Singapore

And even a random back alley, which Pham says is near her neighbour's house:

Behind the scenes

Phạm also gives us a little peek at how she takes her photos, which usually involves setting up her phone and tripod some distance away.

The photographer uses an iPhone XS Max paired with her Apple Watch, which allows her to take photos with a click.

Judging by the photos, it's likely that the camera was set on a timer, with enough time for Pham to pose.

In response to a user, Pham gave the tip of using the widest aspect ratio and straightening the image on the phone.

She then uses Photoshop CC 2018 to adjust the colours.

You can view all her photos here:

Top image via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook