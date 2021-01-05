Back

Vietnamese tourist takes dreamy photos of herself in S'pore with iPhone & tripod

Singapore through a different lens.

Mandy How | January 05, 2021, 01:55 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

01 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Any place in Singapore can be featured on Instagram — if you're Phạm Hoài Thương.

Besides famous backdrops of Marina Bay Sands and Koon Seng Road shophouses, 26-year-old Phạm also takes photos of herself in inconspicuous corners of Singapore.

Pham tells Mothership that she is a tourist in Singapore, waiting for a flight back to Vietnam.

Since sharing her work to Facebook page Check in Vietnam, the compilation has gathered more than 22,000 likes and 4,300 shares.

Here are some of the places she has shot at:

People's Town Complex

Photo via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook

National Library

Photo via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook

Tuas Link MRT station

Photo via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook

Pulau Ubin

Photo via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook

Jurong Lake Gardens

Photo via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook

National Gallery Singapore

Photo via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook

And even a random back alley, which Pham says is near her neighbour's house:

Photo via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook

Behind the scenes

Phạm also gives us a little peek at how she takes her photos, which usually involves setting up her phone and tripod some distance away.

Photo via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook

Photo via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook

Photo via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook

Photo via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook

The photographer uses an iPhone XS Max paired with her Apple Watch, which allows her to take photos with a click.

Judging by the photos, it's likely that the camera was set on a timer, with enough time for Pham to pose.

In response to a user, Pham gave the tip of using the widest aspect ratio and straightening the image on the phone.

She then uses Photoshop CC 2018 to adjust the colours.

You can view all her photos here:

Come follow us on IG!

Top image via Phạm Hoài Thương/Facebook

Japan to declare state of emergency for Tokyo area as '3rd wave' of Covid-19 hits

3rd wave.

January 05, 2021, 01:31 PM

Passers-by catch a rare glimpse of python coiled in a ball on Jiak Kim Bridge

No Zouk, Jiak Kim still very happening.

January 05, 2021, 01:01 PM

Nasty Cookie opens Tiffany blue, train-themed outlet at Orchard Gateway with soft serves & milkshakes

Om nom nom nom.

January 05, 2021, 12:57 PM

3 winning tickets for Toto S$10.8m top prize on Jan. 4, with 1 iToto System 12 bet split 26 ways

One winning ticket was purchased in Hougang.

January 05, 2021, 12:37 PM

52 men, aged 16 to 65, arrested for being suspected unlawful society members

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 05, 2021, 12:27 PM

MND: Clementi forest will remain 'Residential' zone, future generations decide on its use

There is no immediate need to develop the site for housing at the moment.

January 05, 2021, 12:18 PM

Man, 23, arrested after allegedly breaking into woman's home in Jurong East & molesting her

He will be charged in court on Jan. 5 with housebreaking. 

January 05, 2021, 10:55 AM

Trump could skip Biden's inauguration as Trump's hotel increases prices 500% in Washington DC

Room rates are up by five-fold on inauguration day.

January 05, 2021, 10:38 AM

Foreign worker who saved child from third storey Hougang flat ledge: 'At last my life is a good job'

2021's first hero.

January 05, 2021, 01:50 AM

No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases on Jan. 4

This brings the total number of cases to 58,721.

January 05, 2021, 12:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.