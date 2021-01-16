Back

10 cats looking for forever homes in S'pore, breeds include Scottish Fold, American Curl, & Munchkin

Potential adopters will have to meet stringent criteria, however.

Nigel Chua | January 16, 2021, 10:38 PM

10 cats are looking for new owners, animal welfare organisation Voices For Animals (VFA) announced in a Facebook post on Jan. 16.

According to the post, VFA took over these cats recently, and is looking to rehome them. It did not state how the cats came into VFA's custody.

VFA also posted photos of the cats, together with their breeds and ages.

There are Scottish Folds, American Curls, and Munchkin cats, among other breeds.

Here are some of them:

American Curl, male, 6 months. Photo via VFA.

Scottish Fold, male, 6-7 months. Photo via VFA.

Scottish Fold, male, 1.5 years. Photo via VFA.

Munchkin Fold, male, 6-7 months. Photo via VFA.

American Curl, male, 3-4 years. Photo via VFA.

Stringent screening process for potential adopters

The post laid out a lengthy questionnaire for screening potential adopters, as well as some non-negotiable criteria.

For one, potential adopters' houses need to be fully meshed, and VFA said that those who inquired, but failed to meet this criteria, would not receive a reply.

House visits will be conducted to verify this.

Potential adopters are also required to share their past experience with cats, including stating any current pets, medical details of any existing cats, and details of the existing cats' diet.

They were also asked to share whether a previous pet had been surrendered or euthanised, and details of the situation.

Additionally, potential adopters would need to gather their entire household (including helpers) for "interviewing and screening" by VFA.

Those interested to adopt may refer to VFA's post here, for more details:

Top image via Voices For Animals

