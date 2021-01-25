Back

US sends aircraft carrier group into South China Sea on same day Taiwan reported incursion into air zone

FONOPs look set to continue.

Sulaiman Daud | January 25, 2021, 01:17 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

There may be a new president in Washington DC, but it appears that the Biden Administration will continue with freedom of navigation operations (FONOPs) in the South China Sea.

On Jan. 24 (Singapore time), Reuters reported that a U.S. Navy group, led by the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt, entered the South China Sea to promote "freedom of the seas."

This came just days after Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president.

Rear Admiral Doug Verissimo, commander of the group, said:

"With two-thirds of the world’s trade travelling through this very important region, it is vital that we maintain our presence and continue to promote the rules-based order which has allowed us all to prosper."

He added that it was "great" to be in the South China Sea to conduct routine operations, promote freedom of the seas and reassuring America's partners and allies.

Taiwan and China

The group entered the South China Sea reportedly on the same day as an incursion into Taiwan's air defence identification zone by Chinese military planes.

According to ABC Australia, the self-ruled island deployed air defence missile systems to "monitor" the incursion of eight nuclear-capable H-6K bombers and four J-16 fighter jets.

It commented that the number of planes was "unusual" as previous incursions have generally involved one or two reconnaissance planes.

U.S. State Department

The U.S. State Department released a statement on Jan. 23, titled "PRC Military Pressure Against Taiwan Threatens Regional Peace and Stability", saying it notes with concern the pattern of ongoing "PRC attempts to intimidate its neighbours, including Taiwan."

It urged China to engage in "meaningful dialogue" with Taiwan, cease pressure against it and stressed that the U.S. would deepen its ties with Taiwan.

Biden's nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said during his Senate confirmation hearing that he had no doubt that China posed the most significant challenge for the United States of any nation.

Related story:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from USS Theodore Roosevelt's Facebook page.

Taiwan quarantines over 5,000 people to contain hospital Covid-19 cluster

More than 5,000 people are to be quarantined at home.

January 25, 2021, 12:29 PM

Desperate cat owner in S'pore allegedly scammed after offering S$3,000 reward for missing cat

A police report has been made.

January 25, 2021, 12:14 PM

E-waste recycling bins now available at 24 Shell stations across S'pore

Dispose of e-waste responsibly.

January 25, 2021, 12:09 PM

'You cannot resign': SGUnited Traineeship firm threatens fresh grad who found full-time job elsewhere

Michael ‘closed one eye’ when he was made to do a full-time job without proper training. But when the company tried to discourage him from resigning using threats and half-truths, he sought help from government authorities, only to have his complaints ignored.

January 25, 2021, 11:48 AM

Geologist finds a natural formation inside a rock that looks like Cookie Monster

C is for Cookie, that's good enough for me.

January 25, 2021, 11:33 AM

Ex-SIA stewardess shows what her last flight from S'pore to Zurich amid Covid-19 was like

Bittersweet.

January 25, 2021, 10:42 AM

Man in S'pore relearning how to live after losing scalp & speech to stroke

Stories of Us: A stroke in 2019 caused polyglot Herman Ho to suffer from a peculiar language impairment called aphasia. He explains what the road to recovery was like.

January 25, 2021, 09:39 AM

Otters crossing busy Orchard Road outside Plaza Singapura almost hit by taxi that braked in time

They almost ended up as roadkill.

January 25, 2021, 04:42 AM

20 large groups breach Covid-19 rules at East Coast Park, Kallang Riverside Park & other public areas

Not cool.

January 25, 2021, 04:10 AM

Li Li Cheng Supermarket in Punggol visited by infectious Covid-19 case

Today's update in full.

January 24, 2021, 10:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.