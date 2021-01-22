Uniqlo S'pore to open 2-storey outlet in Tampines Mall on Feb. 5, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
After almost 12 years, Uniqlo Singapore closed its Tampines 1 outlet on Jan. 18, 2021.
This was the first Uniqlo store in Singapore.
This closure, however, is to make way for a bigger outlet in the neighbourhood.
Two-storey Uniqlo
Come Feb. 5, Uniqlo will be opening a new outlet in Tampines Mall.
This new store will span two levels, with a bigger shop floor.
In a release from Uniqlo Singapore, the store will be almost twice the size of the original store at Tampines 1.
The new outlet will also include new self-checkout counters which will make the purchasing process more seamless.
Opening specials
As part of its opening special, the first 600 shoppers daily from Feb. 5 to 7 will receive a limited edition Uniqlo thermal mug with a minimum spend of S$88 nett in a single receipt.
Uniqlo will also be serving freshly brewed coffee and tea from Butler Koffee to the first 500 customers daily from Feb. 5 to 7, with no minimum spend required
Details
Tampines Mall 4 Tampines Central 5, #02-25/26 #02-24/25 Singapore 529510
Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily
