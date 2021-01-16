Uniqlo S'pore to launch hotpot-themed shirts with Beauty in The Pot from Jan. 29, 2021

To usher in the Chinese New Year, Uniqlo has collaborated with hotpot chain Beauty in the Pot (BITP) to create four hotpot-themed t-shirts.

Hotpot-themed t-shirts from S$24.90

Called Kawaii Friends, the T-shirts feature cute food characters that one can find at BITP.

This is how much each t-shirt costs:

Adults: S$29.90

Kids: S$24.90

Paradise Group members can get 10 per cent off the BITP t-shirts when they present the Paradise Group app home screen at the cashier.

A quick look at the designs:

50% off BITP item

The shirts will only be available for sale from Jan. 29 to Feb. 28, 2021.

Customers who wear the t-shirt to BITP outlets can also enjoy 50 per cent off the exclusive Ebiko Wasabi Prawn Paste (S$20.80).

Free red packets

For the festive season, Uniqlo will also be giving our limited edition red packets from Jan. 29 to Feb. 11.

These red packets will be given out for free in all stores, with no minimum spend.

It comes in four pastel colours, in line with Uniqlo's Spring Summer 2021 colour palettes.

Top image from Uniqlo Singapore.