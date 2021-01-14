UK woman drives 160km to eat McDonald's, gets fined for breaching Covid-19 rules

A British woman has been fined £200 (S$362) by the UK police after she drove 160km to get a takeaway burger from McDonald's with her sister on Jan. 9, British media reported.

She had driven across a total of three counties, from her home in Lincolnshire to Scarborough despite a nation-wide Covid-19 lockdown.

The Chief Inspector of North Yorkshire police, Rachel Wood, said: "Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel."

She added:

"Most people in North Yorkshire are trying really hard to stop the spread of Covid in our communities and protect the vulnerable. "When this pandemic is over, we know everyone's looking forward to going where they want, when they want."

The fine for the woman was one of over 70 fines issued within North Yorkshire county, over the weekend.

The UK is currently in a third national lockdown

On Jan. 6, the UK entered its third national lockdown in a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19.

According to the North Yorkshire county council, people cannot leave their homes unless they have a reasonable excuse, such as work, volunteering, medical reasons or exercise, among others.

The country has reported a total of 3.2 million Covid-19 cases and nearly 85,000 deaths.

On Jan. 14, the official Twitter feed of Public Health England stated that 47,525 new Covid-19 cases had been reported across the country.

Top image via Unsplash