2 people in UK fined for driving over 100km to get McDonald's amid lockdown

Not essential travel.

Jason Fan | January 18, 2021, 09:01 PM

Multiple individuals in the UK have recently been fined for breaching Covid-19 regulations, travelling long distances during a time of national lockdown.

According to BBC, current restrictions in the UK do not allow people to leave home to meet socially with anyone they do not live with, or are not in a support bubble with.

And why did these people break the law? To get McDonald's, apparently.

Individuals were fined more than S$360 each

BBC reported that a 34-year-old man was driving more than 160km from Luton to Devizes in the UK, as his town does not have a McDonald's.

He was stopped in Devizes by police officers, and was fined 200 GBP (S$361).

The man's car was also seized for having no insurance.

According to the police, the man's actions were a "flagrant breach" of lockdown regulations, and warned people to stick to the rules.

In a separate case, a group of friends from different addresses were all fined 200 GBP (S$361), after they drove from Manchester to Uttoxeter to visit McDonald's.

The group of four was stopped on the highway, and the journey between the two locations is approximately 109 km.

A woman in her 30s was also fined by police, after she drove 160km across three counties to share a McDonald's meal with her sister.

"Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel," said North Yorkshire Police.

Top image via McDonald's UK. 

