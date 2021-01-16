Back

S$8.20 unagi bowls at JCube's Donki food court in 1-for-1 deal till Jan. 17, 2021

Oishi.

Fasiha Nazren | January 16, 2021, 04:22 PM

If you're a fan of Japanese food, here's an offer up your alley.

1-for-1 unagi bowls

Japanese eatery Unagi Daioh is offering a 1-for-1 deal for its mabushi double don from Jan. 15 till 17.

For those unfamiliar with the term, an unagi mabushi don is essentially a rice bowl topped with bite-sized eel.

According to its website, Unagi Daioh only uses Nihon-Unagi, a Japanese traditional eel variety.

The eatery also only uses eels that are less than a year old, which are apparently plump with a savoury fat flavour and soft flesh.

Photo from @tsukijiunagidaioh on Instagram.

S$16.40 nett for two

As its name suggests, the mabushi double don has a larger serving of unagi compared to a regular don.

For this special promotion, customers can get two bowls of mabushi double don for S$16.40 nett.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Melissa (@melmeleats)

To enjoy the deal, one will have to redeem the reward through this website.

The deal is only limited to one redemption per account.

Yaki onigiri and seafood skewers

If unagi rice bowls aren't your thing, you may want to try the yaki onigiri set (S$3.80) which are baked rice balls slathered with unagi sauce.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 築地うなぎ大王 (@tsukijiunagidaioh)

The eatery also has a variety of seafood skewers including eel, scallops, mackerel, squid and shrimp.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 築地うなぎ大王 (@tsukijiunagidaioh)

If you're heading down to redeem the deal, note that it's a rather small space, so you might have to wait for a bit.

Details

Don Don Donki JCube 2 Jurong East Central 1, B1-12/18/19 Stall 2, Singapore 609731

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily (last order at 9:30pm)

Top image from @tsukijiunagidaioh on Instagram.

