Twitter permanently suspends Trump, other accounts suspended too after Trump allegedly used them

Almost all of President Trump's social media accounts were suspended after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Trump banned on Twitter

Trump was first banned from using Facebook and Instagram on Jan. 7 (Singapore time).

Twitter initially announced that Trump's account would be locked until three tweets that violated its Civic Integrity policy were removed.

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021

Following that, Twitter announced on Jan. 9 (Singapore time) that Trump's account @realDonaldTrump had been permanently suspended, citing the "risk of further incitement of violence".

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Twitter is arguably Trump's primary platform for getting his messages out to his followers.

Other accounts suspended or have tweets deleted

Besides Trump's official account, other accounts have been suspended or have certain tweets deleted after Trump allegedly tried using them, including his campaign account @TeamTrump.

That was quick!



Trump campaign digital director tweeted @DanScavino to use his account for Trump and was swiftly suspended: https://t.co/muQkbPweFB pic.twitter.com/cyEeDTkoi6 — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 9, 2021

The following accounts have all either had tweets deleted or been suspended outright after Trump tried tweeting from them:@realDonaldTrump@POTUS@thedonalddotwin@garycoby@TeamTrump



He doesn't seem to be taking the news especially well. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 9, 2021

It's here. Track account suspensions related to Trump's whack-a-mole on Twitter at this dashboard, part of a series of trackers on Trump's final days (including resignations and calls for the president's removal). Will be updated with new reports.https://t.co/2ZOeJ9GPwp pic.twitter.com/NltLxxxCuA — Benjy Renton (@bhrenton) January 9, 2021

