Twitter permanently suspends Trump, other accounts suspended too after Trump allegedly used them

Twitter was arguably Trump's favourite social media platform.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 09, 2021, 01:09 PM

Almost all of President Trump's social media accounts were suspended after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Trump banned on Twitter

Trump was first banned from using Facebook and Instagram on Jan. 7 (Singapore time).

Twitter initially announced that Trump's account would be locked until three tweets that violated its Civic Integrity policy were removed.

Following that, Twitter announced on Jan. 9 (Singapore time) that Trump's account @realDonaldTrump had been permanently suspended, citing the "risk of further incitement of violence".

Twitter is arguably Trump's primary platform for getting his messages out to his followers.

Other accounts suspended or have tweets deleted

Besides Trump's official account, other accounts have been suspended or have certain tweets deleted after Trump allegedly tried using them, including his campaign account @TeamTrump.

Top image via Twitter

