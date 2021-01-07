Back

Trump pledges 'orderly transition' after US Congress certifies Biden as next president

It's over.

Sulaiman Daud | January 07, 2021, 05:23 PM

Despite pro-Trump protesters marching on the U.S. Capitol, breaching several layers of security, causing an evacuation of legislators and interrupting the count of Joe Biden's electoral college votes, Congress worked late into the night (American time) to certify the result.

At around 4:40pm on Jan. 7 (Singapore time), Congress completed its count, setting the seal on Biden and Kamala Harris's victory.

Biden will be inaugurated and sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

Following the end of the count, President Donald Trump released a statement. According to CNN, it read:

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.

I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again."

Despite claiming that the "facts" were on his side, Trump nonetheless pledged an orderly transfer of power on Jan. 20.

Social media companies removed Trump video

His statement that his presidential term is coming to an end is one of the clearest signs since the election in November 2020 that Trump has accepted his defeat to Biden.

Earlier, social media companies like Facebook and Twitter restricted and then removed a video posted by Trump on his social media platforms, for violations of their policies.

While protesters were clashing with police in the Capitol, Trump released a video urging them to "go home", but saying that he "loves them", "they are special" and repeating false claims that the election was "stolen."

His social media accounts were later temporarily suspended.

