TraceTogether token distribution resuming on Jan. 18 at 38 community centres

Take note.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 15, 2021, 05:44 PM

For those who have yet to collect their TraceTogether (TT) tokens and intend to do so, your turn has come.

From Monday (Jan. 18 ), 38 community centres and clubs (CCs) will re-open for TT token distribution.

These CCs previously suspended their distribution as the demand for TT tokens exceeded its supply.

You can go to https://token.gowhere.gov.sg/ to find out whether the CC nearest to you will be open for collection.

To collect the TT tokens, you will need to bring your original ID with the barcode and address. You can also bring a supporting document, such as a utility bill, to show your name and address for collection.

To help your family members collect TT tokens, you will need to show their IDs.

Alternatively, you can also download and register for the TraceTogether App.

Once the distribution is completed, TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be implemented.

Top image via Ben Wu/Facebook

