Back

Police may access TraceTogether data for investigations: Desmond Tan

Under the Criminal Procedure Code.

Sulaiman Daud | January 04, 2021, 02:30 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2020

01 January 2021 - 07 December 2020

Stringent measures are in place to safeguard TraceTogether data by the government, its custodian.

However, under the Criminal Procedure Code, the Singapore Police are empowered to obtain any data for criminal investigations.

This includes TraceTogether data.

Accessing TraceTogether data without authorisation is a crime

Answering a Parliamentary question from Christopher de Souza, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said that only authorised officers are allowed to access the data for authorised purposes, and the data is stored on a secure platform.

Public officers who access the data without authorisation may be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

After a follow-up question from de Souza, Tan stated that data may be extracted from witnesses, if necessary during the course of an investigation.

He added that for individuals "[who] are suspects or under investigation", the data "will not be extracted from this for purpose of the security".

Privacy concerns

In another follow-up question, Gerald Giam of the Workers' Party asked if this violates the TraceTogether privacy statement, that states that data shared with MOH will only be used for the contact tracing of people possibly exposed to Covid-19.

Giam also expressed concern that this may reduce voluntary adoption of the use of the TraceTogether token or app.

In response, Tan said that while TraceTogether was developed to fight Covid-19, the authorities will not preclude the use of TraceTogether data in circumstances where citizens' safety and security has been affected.

This also applies to "all other data", under the Criminal Procedure Code.

However, other than criminal investigations or to protect the safety and security of the citizens, TraceTogether data will only be used for contact tracing and fighting Covid-19.

Top image from Desmond Tan's Facebook page.

Over 14,000 people took Covid-19 PCR test every week in Dec. 2020: Lawrence Wong

Border controls will not change for now, for vaccinated travellers from overseas.

January 04, 2021, 06:37 PM

Australia's plans to build concrete runway in Antarctica could have 'unprecedented' environmental impacts

The proposed runway would allow scientists year-round access to Antarctica.

January 04, 2021, 06:14 PM

French-Irish teen died by 'misadventure' after likely wandering off by herself: M'sian coroner

Nora Quoirin had likely left the resort after finding herself in a strange and new place, the coroner said.

January 04, 2021, 06:07 PM

S'pore condo resident rows inflatable boat in pool while other people swim

Bizarre sight.

January 04, 2021, 06:07 PM

Prior bookings will be required before receiving Covid-19 vaccinations: Gan Kim Yong

More details on how to make the booking will be provided later.

January 04, 2021, 05:54 PM

Somerset KTV offers private rooms for gatherings with no room fees, food & alcohol available

KTV.

January 04, 2021, 05:45 PM

KL-SG HSR: M'sia wanted to remove neutral party that would supply & operate train system

It wasn't in Singapore's interest.

January 04, 2021, 05:05 PM

Slipknot & Trivium concert in S'pore in 2021 postponed again because of Covid-19

Organisers and the bands are working to find a new date.

January 04, 2021, 05:02 PM

200 KTPH cancer patients misdiagnosed with faulty gene, 'not necessarily a bad thing': Koh Poh Koon

Koh also said that the chance of false positive results are inherent in the test.

January 04, 2021, 04:53 PM

S'poreans encouraged to get vaccinated quickly instead of waiting for a Covid-19 outbreak: Gan Kim Yong

Vaccination is a critical shield to protect yourself and others.

January 04, 2021, 04:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.