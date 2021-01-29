Back

'Ah Boys to Men' actor Tosh Zhang opens streetwear shop in Queensway Shopping Centre

The business is set up with his childhood friends.

Mandy How | January 29, 2021, 05:21 PM

Local actor Tosh Zhang has taken the plunge into entrepreneurship.

Zhang, best known for his role in Jack Neo's "Ah Boys to Men", is now the proud owner of Cream Capsule, a streetwear shop in Queensway Shopping Centre, which opens for business on Jan. 30, 2021.

Photo courtesy of Tosh Zhang

Zhang tells Mothership that the enterprise was set up with a few childhood friends who share his interest in street fashion.

Photo courtesy of Tosh Zhang

The actor first ventured out with a series of pop-up stores, and the positive response encouraged him to expand into the risky realm of brick and mortar.

At Cream Capsule, you can find vintage and contemporary streetwear for both men and women.

The stores carries clothing, footwear, headwear, bags, and accessories, with prices ranging from S$20 to $1,000.

Photo courtesy of Tosh Zhang

Photo courtesy of Tosh Zhang

"The initial target demographic when we started was the youths, but during our pop-up stores in town, we were pleasantly surprised to see not only young people, but also families, customers in their 50s to 60s, and travellers from France, China, USA, Malaysia and South Africa," Zhang says.

Photo courtesy of Tosh Zhang

Photo courtesy of Tosh Zhang

Photo courtesy of Tosh Zhang

The next step for Cream Capsule will be to launch an online store, as well as produce their own line of apparel.

Worked at parents' bubble tea shop

Zhang has no problem tracing back to the origins of Cream Capsule —  his love for street fashion began when he started breakdancing (also known as B-boying) at 13.

"For street dancers, it's not only important for us to rock the dance floor well, but we also have to dress and look the part," he explains.

In his teenage years, the actor would supplement his pocket money by taking on performing gigs, teaching B-boy classes, as well as doing part-time jobs like waitering and helping out at his parents' bubble tea shop.

His hard-earned money would then be spent at shops like 77th Street, XCraft, Spitfire, and DaCave — fashion mainstays of the 2000s.

This later evolved into the habit of going streetwear shopping overseas:

"As I became an adult and was able to travel the world for filming and leisure, I would always make it a point to visit local streetwear and vintage stores to search for gems...

I love the feeling of going from store to store, experiencing the unique vibe and atmosphere of each place."

Photo courtesy of Tosh Zhang

Photo courtesy of Tosh Zhang

Store information

Cream Capsule

Address: Queensway Shopping Centre, 1 Queensway, #03-48, Singapore 149053

Official Opening: Jan. 30, 2021

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm to 8:30pm

Closed on Mondays

Top image via Tosh Zhang

