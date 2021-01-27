Tiong Bahru Bakery releases S$24 bread-scented handwash in Chanel-esque bottle

Tiong Baru Bakery's new handwash might leave you feeling clean and a little confused.

The local bakery's Brioche N°5 is the first brioche-inspired handwash in Singapore that promises to leave your hands smelling like a bakery — even after they're cleaned.

The scent contains key notes of vanilla and caramel to evoke feelings of comfort and the familiarity of community spirit, said the bakery. There is also a touch of pineapple to provide a "refreshing and energising finish".

This novelty handwash is the result of a collaboration with local craft fragrance house Oo La Lab.

It is available for retail at S$24 per bottle. You can find it at at all Tiong Bahru Bakery outlets, its online store, as well as at various delivery partners from January 29, while stocks last.

You can also enjoy a complimentary bottle of the Brioche N°5 with a minimum spend of S$35 on Tiong Bahru Bakery via Deliveroo from January 29 to February 12.

Do note that there are only 60 complimentary bottles available.

All images via Tiong Bahru Bakery.