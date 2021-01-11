100 3-door double deck buses with 2 staircases to be deployed in S'pore from end-January

The LTA is deploying a new fleet of double-deck buses with 3-doors.

A total of 100 of these buses will be introduced over the course of 2021. The first 50 will be introduced in January while the remaining will be introduced in Q2 2021.

Improved commuter flow

All buses are designed with a second staircase and an additional exit door at the rear of the bus.

The intention, is to improve commuter flow by encouraging commuters to access the upper deck via the first staircase and alight using the second.

Meanwhile, the additional exit door enables commuters to easily disembark from the rear of the bus, without making their way to the middle.

Tried-and-tested

According to a LTA press release, the deployment of the 3-door double deck buses comes after successful trials in 2017 and 2018.

Commuters who took the double-deck bus via Tower Transit (Service 143) and single-deck bus via SMRT (Service 190 and 901) welcomed the additional door.

All buses are equipped with:

A passenger information display system

Audio announcements for the visually impaired

Stroller restraint and wheelchair bays

Front doors with the centre pole removed, so parents with strollers can board easily

Here's LTA's live video of the bus:

Here's a behind-the-scenes of the bus in making:

Top image via LTA