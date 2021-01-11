Back

100 3-door double deck buses with 2 staircases to be deployed in S'pore from end-January

3 doors.

Lean Jinghui | January 11, 2021, 06:24 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

The LTA is deploying a new fleet of double-deck buses with 3-doors.

A total of 100 of these buses will be introduced over the course of 2021. The first 50 will be introduced in January while the remaining will be introduced in Q2 2021.

Improved commuter flow

All buses are designed with a second staircase and an additional exit door at the rear of the bus.

The intention, is to improve commuter flow by encouraging commuters to access the upper deck via the first staircase and alight using the second.

Meanwhile, the additional exit door enables commuters to easily disembark from the rear of the bus, without making their way to the middle.

Image via LTA Facebook

Tried-and-tested

According to a LTA press release, the deployment of the 3-door double deck buses comes after successful trials in 2017 and 2018.

Commuters who took the double-deck bus via Tower Transit (Service 143) and single-deck bus via SMRT (Service 190 and 901) welcomed the additional door.

All buses are equipped with:

  • A passenger information display system

  • Audio announcements for the visually impaired

  • Stroller restraint and wheelchair bays

  • Front doors with the centre pole removed, so parents with strollers can board easily

Here's LTA's live video of the bus:

Here's a behind-the-scenes of the bus in making:
Follow us on LinkedIn for more storiesMothership Linkedin

Top image via LTA

 

Little girl's pink hoodie pulled from Java Sea confirms Indonesia plane crash site

The pink hoodie was a jarring contrast to the grim Indonesian aviation disaster news.

January 12, 2021, 05:45 AM

Mahathir hits back at inclusion in list of 'dangerous extremists', says Trump should be labelled the same

Mahathir blogging again.

January 12, 2021, 12:46 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Jan. 11

Evening update.

January 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

M'sian influencer shares receipt of S$55,000 meal in Tokyo restaurant

Fierce.

January 11, 2021, 10:17 PM

Car rental service in S'pore offers S$0.54 per hour rates for 'super off-peak' hours

Cheap.

January 11, 2021, 09:57 PM

Toa Payoh girl, 7, raped & murdered 25 years ago but suspect still at large

There were mysterious clues that could have been related to her abduction and death.

January 11, 2021, 08:11 PM

Grooming company says customer insisted on having Pomeranian shaved short, customer disputes claim

Both sides of the story.

January 11, 2021, 07:42 PM

M'sia announces new round of lockdown in 6 states for 2 weeks from Jan. 13

Malaysians flocked to supermarkets in the weekend before the announcement.

January 11, 2021, 07:07 PM

Mamee M'sia & Tealive has limited-edition instant cup noodles with boba from S$6.53 for bundle of 4

Abobamination.

January 11, 2021, 05:51 PM

US policeman who led pro-Trump intruders away from lawmakers during Capitol attack hailed as 'hero'

Close call.

January 11, 2021, 04:49 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.