73-year-old Thai man arrested for allegedly shooting funeral guest who did not wear mask

Both the suspect and victim reportedly did not get along.

Matthias Ang | January 08, 2021, 04:44 PM

A 73-year-old Thai man, Jumnean Sri-Orn, has been charged for murder after he allegedly shot dead a funeral guest for not wearing a mask, Khaosod English reported.

The incident happened on Jan. 7 in the Thai province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, according to Thai media Channel 7.

Victim reportedly taunted him, said he was too "chicken" to shoot

Police said that both men had been in a heated dispute regarding Samran's lack of a face mask while attending the funeral, in the lead-up to the shooting.

At one point, Jumnean prepared to leave on his motorcycle.

However, Samran reportedly pushed him off the bike and taunted Jumnean, saying that he was "too chicken to shoot" despite holding a gun.

Jumnean then purportedly took out a .357 pistol and shot Samran in response, who died on the spot.

Arrested by another guest who was a policeman

Jumnean was subsequently arrested at the scene by a policeman who was also attending the funeral, according to Matichon Online.

An investigator was further quoted by Thai media as stating that Jumnean and Samran did not get along.

A police colonel, Sutat Songsayom, added that both of them many "pre-existing personal problems."

The 73-year-old has since confessed to the charges of murder and carrying a firearm without a permit, and faces lifetime imprisonment should he be found guilty.

Top screenshot via Channel 7

