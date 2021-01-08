Tesla coming to S'pore 'soon', currently recruiting employees

Tesla is coming to Singapore.

"Soon"

According to Tesla's website, it is slated to enter the Singapore market "soon".

However, the target opening date has not been confirmed by the company.

The website also wrote that the "timing and location are subject to change".

10 job advertisements

In July 2020, Tesla's LinkedIn profile advertised five jobs based in Singapore, hinting that it was potentially coming here.

As of Jan. 8, 2021, the company's LinkedIn profile has listings for 10 roles based in Singapore:

Each job listing comes with a detailed job description.

Some of the listings were posted months ago, while some were as recent as two to three weeks ago.

The job with the most number of applicants is the Operations Manager.

Tesla currently has stores in over 30 countries worldwide.

This includes Germany, UK, Taiwan, China and South Korea.

Related stories

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image from Tesla/Twitter.