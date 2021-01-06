Back

Teo Heng KTV applies for pilot reopening to allow customers to sing in pairs

No alcohol allowed.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 06, 2021, 06:14 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2021

16 January 2021 - 16 January 2021

Online

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Jan. 4 that selected karaoke outlets may reopen without requiring their customers to undergo Covid-19 swab tests.

This is an alternate arrangement introduced after a pilot programme was launched last November for some nightlife businesses to trial reopening with safe management measures in place.

The New Paper reported that the ministries may allow come karaoke outlets to adopt an alternative arrangement where no pre-event testing will be required after taking in feedback from the KTV sector.

There are conditions for this arrangement though; these KTV operators have to limit group size to two pax and no sale and consumption of alcohol within their premises.

Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis and there must be adequate safe management measures put in place to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Speaking to Mothership, a Teo Heng KTV spokesperson, Jean Teo, confirmed that the karaoke chain has applied for this pilot reopening option.

The karaoke chain prides itself as a family-friendly KTV studio brand that does not allow smoking or consumption of alcohol.

It previously considered opening up the rooms in its outlets as a workspace or gathering space.

Teo said that agencies are still looking into their application.

Top photos via Teo Heng KTV website.

Certis clarifies no parking summons issued after man complains of parking warden at wake

The parking warden had responded to a complaint made by a member of public.

January 06, 2021, 06:41 PM

Wonder woman actress deletes Instastory wrongly crediting Indian activist as fighting for gender equality

The activist has responded by saying that she is keen to welcome Gal Gadot to India.

January 06, 2021, 06:39 PM

Mediacorp actor Chen Shucheng's bubble tea shop closes down after 3 months

Meme Xpress has not mentioned anything about the closure on social media.

January 06, 2021, 06:37 PM

Smoking to be banned from all hawker centres: Grace Fu

87 out of 114 hawker centres in Singapore are currently smoke-free.

January 06, 2021, 06:20 PM

20-year-old SP grad who got his first laptop at 17 is now founder & CEO of cybersecurity organisation

Cybersecurity is more than just using anti-virus.

January 06, 2021, 06:00 PM

MP Louis Ng steps down as CEO of Acres after 20 years

He promises to continue to speak up for animals.

January 06, 2021, 05:56 PM

Maskless man hurls vulgarities at Yishun supermart employee over alcohol exchange dispute

Tipping point.

January 06, 2021, 05:47 PM

WHO chief 'very disappointed' China denied entry to team studying Covid-19 origins

China said previously it would cooperate fully with WHO on its work.

January 06, 2021, 05:44 PM

Ex-finance chief in China sentenced to death for corruption & bribery

Death sentences are rarely meted out for corruption in China.

January 06, 2021, 05:42 PM

New Korean cafe at AMK centre sells corndogs, ddeokbokki & flakey croffles (croissant waffles)

Crofflesssss.

January 06, 2021, 05:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.