Teo Heng KTV applies for pilot reopening to allow customers to sing in pairs

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Jan. 4 that selected karaoke outlets may reopen without requiring their customers to undergo Covid-19 swab tests.

This is an alternate arrangement introduced after a pilot programme was launched last November for some nightlife businesses to trial reopening with safe management measures in place.

The New Paper reported that the ministries may allow come karaoke outlets to adopt an alternative arrangement where no pre-event testing will be required after taking in feedback from the KTV sector.

There are conditions for this arrangement though; these KTV operators have to limit group size to two pax and no sale and consumption of alcohol within their premises.

Applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis and there must be adequate safe management measures put in place to mitigate the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Speaking to Mothership, a Teo Heng KTV spokesperson, Jean Teo, confirmed that the karaoke chain has applied for this pilot reopening option.

The karaoke chain prides itself as a family-friendly KTV studio brand that does not allow smoking or consumption of alcohol.

It previously considered opening up the rooms in its outlets as a workspace or gathering space.

Teo said that agencies are still looking into their application.

