Temasek Foundation distributing free reusable masks for the 4th time in March 2021

Nice.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 22, 2021, 05:24 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Temasek Foundation will be giving away free reusable face masks again.

This will be the fourth round of face mask distribution by the charity arm of Temasek Holdings.

According to its Facebook page, the face mask distribution will take place in March 2021.

There will also be another round of hand sanitiser distribution in April 2021.

Similar to the last round, residents are expected to bring their own bottles to refill zero-alcohol sanitisers to minimise plastic waste.

The post also appeals to members of the public to help out with the mask distribution at the vending machines when the initiatives are being rolled out.

Top photo by Joshua Lee.

