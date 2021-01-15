Back

Teen driver crashes at Punggol after police chase, arrested for speeding & not having license

Dangerous driving.

Tanya Ong | January 15, 2021, 04:07 PM

A 18-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving licence and other traffic-related offences on Jan. 14.

The police told Mothership that the traffic police were were patrolling along TPE towards PIE when they spotted a driver that was speeding.

The officer had signalled for the driver to stop the car along the roadside to conduct a check.

Instead, the driver sped off, prompting the officers to give chase.

The pursuit came to a halt when the car mounted a kerb along Edgefield Plains before colliding into a U-turn sign. The incident took place at around 3:30am.

Photos of the incident were uploaded to and circulated on Facebook.

According to the Facebook post, a man had heard a loud noise that night near Punggol Central, and subsequently saw police vehicles at the scene.

R Kapil Thevan Peter/FB

R Kapil Thevan Peter/FB

It is unclear if there were any other persons in the vehicle, although the Facebook post also alleged that the driver had taken some friends out on a "joyride".

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via R Kapil Thevan Peter/FB.

