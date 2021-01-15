Teen driver crashes at Punggol after police chase, arrested for speeding & not having license

A 18-year-old man was arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving licence and other traffic-related offences on Jan. 14.

The police told Mothership that the traffic police were were patrolling along TPE towards PIE when they spotted a driver that was speeding.

The officer had signalled for the driver to stop the car along the roadside to conduct a check.

Instead, the driver sped off, prompting the officers to give chase.

The pursuit came to a halt when the car mounted a kerb along Edgefield Plains before colliding into a U-turn sign. The incident took place at around 3:30am.

Photos of the incident were uploaded to and circulated on Facebook.

According to the Facebook post, a man had heard a loud noise that night near Punggol Central, and subsequently saw police vehicles at the scene.

It is unclear if there were any other persons in the vehicle, although the Facebook post also alleged that the driver had taken some friends out on a "joyride".

No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via R Kapil Thevan Peter/FB.