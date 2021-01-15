Back

The Connoisseur Concerto at Great World reopens, offering black sesame macchiato with youtiao

New flavours.

Karen Lui | January 15, 2021, 04:44 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

The Connoisseur Concerto has launched its new concept store for their reopening at Great World.

More commonly known as tcc, the cafe chain has more than 10 outlets islandwide and one in Tokyo, and has carved a niche for itself with its gourmet coffees and creative beverages.

The caffè officially reopened on Dec. 29, 2020.

The refurbished premises has a woody earthiness and marble textures, with a floral-adorned façade combined with bronze finishing.

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo via tcc

Photo via tcc

The chairs look more green than teal in real life. Photo by Karen Lui

Menu

The Great World outlet's menu is distinct from the main menu at other TCC outlets.

Beverages

Those who are into nutty flavours may be keen to try the new Pistachio Latte (S$7.80) and Black Sesame Macchiato (S$7.80).

Photo via tcc

Photo via tcc

The former is a concoction of espresso, roasted Sicilian pistachio and frothed milk.

The latter consists of rich velvety black sesame with milk froth, served with youtiao (fried dough fritters).

Exclusive to the Great World outlet, tcc's Cold Brew (S$6.80) is served in a glass of iced coffee cubes with fresh milk on the side.

The coffee is made with premium Arabica coffee blends on a 12-hour slow drip.

Photo via tcc

If you're the adventurous sort who likes a spicy kick, the Fiery Punch (S$8) delivers a sweet-spicy combination of peach and spicy mango flavours.

Photo via tcc

For a more boujie coffee experience, try the Hacienda La Esmeralda Geisha (S$19.80) that is touted the world’s most sought-after coffee.

It is a fruity, silky tea-like coffee that has an intense flavour profile.

GIF by Karen Lui

The cup of coffee at the end of the elaborate set-up. Photo by Karen Lui

Dishes

For starters, you may wish to try the new Seafood Chowder in Bread Bowl (S$19.50). The seafood cream soup is made of prawn, salmon, mussel and chunky vegetables.

Photo via tcc

Labelled as a recommended dish, the Soft-Shell Crab Benedict (S$20.80) comprises poached eggs and soft-shell crab with calamansi hollandaise, avocado, smoked chicken ham and parmesan-crusted English muffin, and mesclun salad.

Photo via tcc

The Mille-feuille Toast & Egg (S$17) features truffle-scented scrambled egg accompanied by four slices of walnut rye toasts with assorted fillings.

These fillings are tomato & mushroom relish, eggplant mash, creamed spinach and basil, and truffle-sausage ragu.

Photo via tcc

If you enjoy pasta and seafood, they also have Seafood Aglio Olio (S$23.90) and Pan-Seared Salmon (S$23.80).

Photo by Karen Lui

Photo by Karen Lui

Desserts

The Belgian Waffle (S$12.50) is served with a yuzu-chocolate glaze, wild berries, taro dust and Premium Vanilla and Sicilian Pistachio gelato.

You may also swap any of the gelato flavours out for Korean Strawberry Chamomile or Dark Chocolate Truffles.

Photo by Karen Lui

The Dark Devotion (S$13.80) consists of a warm molten-centre dark chocolate cake, Premium Vanilla gelato, wild berries, cocoa crumble and a berries tuille.

Photo via tcc

The Pancake Tiramisu (S$13.80) comes with house-made pancakes dipped in liquer coffee, mascarpone cream, berries gel, griottine cherry, wild berries, cocoa dust and a berries tuille.

Photo via tcc

E-ordering from the Great World menu is also available on their website, with a minimum order of S$80 for delivery.

tcc – The Connoisseur Concerto at Great World

Address: #01-119 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, 237994

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Come follow us on IG!

Top images by tcc and Karen Lui.

Teen driver crashes at Punggol after police chase, arrested for speeding & not having license

Dangerous driving.

January 15, 2021, 04:07 PM

16-year-old S'pore girl, couple with children, among 89 arrested for suspected drug offences

Investigations into the drug activities of all arrested suspects are ongoing.

January 15, 2021, 04:04 PM

Marina Bay Sands could be World Economic Forum venue: Reuters

One-stop for people to eat, rest and interact.

January 15, 2021, 03:59 PM

Orchard towers murder: Man, 27, jailed 5 months for disposing alleged killer's blood-stained t-shirt

He was also fined S$1,000 for a separate gambling-related offence.

January 15, 2021, 03:51 PM

Covid-19: 30 new cases in S'pore on Jan. 15, including 1 case in the community

Latest.

January 15, 2021, 03:35 PM

WhatsApp is updating its privacy policy. Is it time to break up with WhatsApp?

MS Explains: What's up with WhatsApp & its new privacy policy? We try to explain the news through the lens of relationships.

January 15, 2021, 03:24 PM

BHG Singapore taking over Robinsons in Raffles City

Opportunities still available.

January 15, 2021, 02:49 PM

Tesla ad hiring Logistics Analyst in S'pore indicates 'must be fluent in Hindi'

The requirement has been removed.

January 15, 2021, 02:07 PM

Woman accused of removing anemone at Sisters' Island denies claims made by outdoor agency

Two different accounts of what happened.

January 15, 2021, 01:44 PM

Bilahari, Tommy Koh welcome Kurt Campbell, Biden's pick for US point man on Asia

Could the Pivot to Asia make a comeback?

January 15, 2021, 01:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.