TCC S'pore reopens at Great World with Parisian cafe vibes, 12 new menu items

The Connoisseur Concerto has launched its new concept store for their reopening at Great World.

More commonly known as tcc, the cafe chain has more than 10 outlets islandwide and one in Tokyo, and has carved a niche for itself with its gourmet coffees and creative beverages.

The caffè officially reopened on Dec. 29, 2020.

The refurbished premises has a woody earthiness and marble textures, with a floral-adorned façade combined with bronze finishing.

Menu

The Great World outlet's menu is distinct from the main menu at other TCC outlets.

Beverages

Those who are into nutty flavours may be keen to try the new Pistachio Latte (S$7.80) and Black Sesame Macchiato (S$7.80).

The former is a concoction of espresso, roasted Sicilian pistachio and frothed milk.

The latter consists of rich velvety black sesame with milk froth, served with youtiao (fried dough fritters).

Exclusive to the Great World outlet, tcc's Cold Brew (S$6.80) is served in a glass of iced coffee cubes with fresh milk on the side.

The coffee is made with premium Arabica coffee blends on a 12-hour slow drip.

If you're the adventurous sort who likes a spicy kick, the Fiery Punch (S$8) delivers a sweet-spicy combination of peach and spicy mango flavours.

For a more boujie coffee experience, try the Hacienda La Esmeralda Geisha (S$19.80) that is touted the world’s most sought-after coffee.

It is a fruity, silky tea-like coffee that has an intense flavour profile.

Dishes

For starters, you may wish to try the new Seafood Chowder in Bread Bowl (S$19.50). The seafood cream soup is made of prawn, salmon, mussel and chunky vegetables.

Labelled as a recommended dish, the Soft-Shell Crab Benedict (S$20.80) comprises poached eggs and soft-shell crab with calamansi hollandaise, avocado, smoked chicken ham and parmesan-crusted English muffin, and mesclun salad.

The Mille-feuille Toast & Egg (S$17) features truffle-scented scrambled egg accompanied by four slices of walnut rye toasts with assorted fillings.

These fillings are tomato & mushroom relish, eggplant mash, creamed spinach and basil, and truffle-sausage ragu.

If you enjoy pasta and seafood, they also have Seafood Aglio Olio (S$23.90) and Pan-Seared Salmon (S$23.80).

Desserts

The Belgian Waffle (S$12.50) is served with a yuzu-chocolate glaze, wild berries, taro dust and Premium Vanilla and Sicilian Pistachio gelato.

You may also swap any of the gelato flavours out for Korean Strawberry Chamomile or Dark Chocolate Truffles.

The Dark Devotion (S$13.80) consists of a warm molten-centre dark chocolate cake, Premium Vanilla gelato, wild berries, cocoa crumble and a berries tuille.

The Pancake Tiramisu (S$13.80) comes with house-made pancakes dipped in liquer coffee, mascarpone cream, berries gel, griottine cherry, wild berries, cocoa dust and a berries tuille.

E-ordering from the Great World menu is also available on their website, with a minimum order of S$80 for delivery.

tcc – The Connoisseur Concerto at Great World

Address: #01-119 Great World, 1 Kim Seng Promenade, 237994

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

