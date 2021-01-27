In photos: Community Covid-19 vaccination centre opens in Tanjong Pagar on Jan. 27

The first two community Covid-19 vaccination centres opened at Tanjong Pagar Community Centre and Teck Ghee Community Centre today (Jan. 27).

The Singapore government is aiming to set up one community vaccination centre in every town by the end of March, said Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing yesterday (Jan. 26).

Each centre is able to give out 2,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines every day, from 8am to 10pm.

Vaccinations will be rolled out to senior citizens progressively.

Senior citizens can book their vaccination slots online. If they prefer to do their booking in person, each community vaccination centre has a booking centre where they can do just that.

Do note that you can book your vaccination appointment at any vaccination centre — not only the one in your town.

Walk-ins are allowed but same-day vaccination will not be guaranteed.

Here's what the booking centre at Tanjong Pagar Community Centre looks like:

Over at the vaccination centre, staff will confirm your particulars before running through a health questionnaire.

There are express lanes for elderly folks who are not mobile, so that they do not have to wait long.

The vaccination booths are wide to accommodate wheelchair users.

People who have received their vaccinations can proceed to the Observation Zone to be observed for 30 minutes before they are discharged.

Each vaccination centre is also equipped with a medical station that can deal with emergencies.

All images by Hor Teng Teng.