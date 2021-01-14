Swee Choon launches frozen dim sum products, 20% off online orders till Jan. 31, 2021

Famous dim sum restaurant and supper spot Swee Choon has launched its line of frozen dim sum products, so you no longer need to travel down to Jalan Besar to enjoy their food.

Hand-made at central kitchen

Their frozen series includes customer favourites such as their salted egg yolk custard buns and beancurd prawn rolls.

The dim sum items are hand-made at Swee Choon's central kitchen, and then frozen afterwards.

Eating the frozen dim sum is thus "as good as savouring the dim sum in person at the restaurant", Swee Choon says.

Here is their entire selection of frozen dim sum.

Siew Mai (12 pcs per pack), S$15.20

Har Kow (10 pcs per pack), S$16.10

Pan Fried Pork Dumpling (10 pcs per pack), S$17.30

Chive Pork Dumpling (10 pcs per pack), S$11.50

Peking Dumpling (10 pcs per pack), S$11.50

Carrot Cake (5 pcs per pack), S$6.90

Beancurd Prawn Roll (5 pcs per pack), S$9.20

Swee Choon Mee Suah Kueh (5 pcs per pack), S$6.90

Shanghai Xiao Long Bao (12 pcs per pack), $16.60

Buns:

Char Siew Bao (6 pcs per pack), S$7.60

Salted Egg Yolk Custard Bun (6 pcs per pack), S$10.40

Lotus Paste Bao (6 pcs per pack), S$9.70

Red Bean Paste Bao (6 pcs per pack), S$9.70

The buns will be available from Jan. 18 onwards.

All packages will come with instructions in both English and Mandarin on how to prepare the dim sum.

Opening promotions

To celebrate the launch of this series, Swee Choon will be offering several promotions too.

A 20 per cent discount is currently available for all online orders of frozen dim sum from Swee Choon's website. The discount will last till Jan. 31, or while stocks last.

There are some special promotions when customers purchase the frozen dim sum from Qoo10 as well.

Here are the discounted products, which are available until Jan. 31, or while stocks last.

Beancurd Prawn Roll, S$6.90 (U.P. S$9.20)

Black Truffle Xiao Long Bao, S$17.90 (U.P.S$25.50)

Pan Fried Pork Dumpling, S$13.90 (U.P. S$17.30)

Peking Dumpling, S$9.20 (U.P. S$11.50)

Swee Choon also has a Party Bundle serving up to five to six people, which includes Mee Suan Kueh, Siew Mai, Har Kow, Chive Pork Dumpling, Carrot Cake, Shanghai Xiao Long Bao and Hae Bi Hiam Chilli.

The bundle is currently going at a discounted price of S$49.90, with discount of up to 38 per cent off, only on Qoo10.

Those looking to do group buys for frozen and hot dim sum can submit their orders to Swee Choon's email, [email protected], and enjoy 20 per cent off the promotional price until Jan. 31.

