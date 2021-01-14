Back

Surfing enthusiasts catch rare waves at Changi during monsoon surge

Surf's up!

Zhangxin Zheng | January 14, 2021, 12:07 AM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Online (Click on image)

The northeast monsoon surge has brought chilly stay-home weather to Singapore.

But the rainy weather is literally making waves at beaches here.

Not everyone has been deterred to leave home, not the surfers, at least.

Surf's up

Typically, the waves in Singapore are too small to ride on.

However, the monsoon surge has brought rain and strong winds on some days.

Strong winds blowing in the right direction built swells on one part of the waters off Changi, creating a rare opportunity for surfers to catch a rare ride.

Photo courtesy of Lim Weixiang.

Photo courtesy of Lim Weixiang.

Photo courtesy of Lim Weixiang.

Speaking to Mothership, one local surfing enthusiast Bernard Tang, 44, said that this is the first time he has surfed in Singapore.

With borders closed due to Covid-19, many surfers have headed over to this sweet spot in Changi, coined as the "longkang point" to those in the community, over the past few days.

The surfing community in Singapore is pretty diverse and mixed-gender, including people of different ages and nationalities, Tang shared.

Photo courtesy of Lim Weixiang.

Tang, who has been surfing for over 20 years, said that the good surfing spots nearby are located in neighbouring countries such as Bali and Malaysia.

As compared to surfing in Malaysia, the waves and currents in Singapore are weaker and the surfing area is smaller.

Singapore waters are cleaner and have better visibility.

But any surf is better than nothing as Tang said that it felt "shiok" as he can take a break from the daily grind and go maskless — like doing other sports.

He also enjoyed "being one with nature" again.

Photo courtesy of Lim Weixiang.

Photographer Lim Weixiang who sighted the surfers at Changi shared with Mothership that it was "quite serendipitous to discover this hidden cove".

Photo courtesy of Lim Weixiang.

Surfing community in Singapore

While surfing might not come across as a common sport in Singapore, the surfing community here appears to be a sizeable one.

Surfing Singapore, the official Instagram account of the Surfing Association of Singapore, currently has over 500 followers.

Past photos show local surfers heading out to sea during monsoon seasons, competing overseas and young kids learning how to surf in swimming pools.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @surfingsingapore

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @surfingsingapore

Top photos courtesy of Lim Weixiang

Construction sector worker from Tuas dorm tests positive for Covid-19, currently unlinked

Evening update.

January 13, 2021, 11:33 PM

S'porean man, 38, given warning for criminal trespass into a church & defacing religious statue

The man claimed he wanted to beautify the statue.

January 13, 2021, 10:42 PM

Bishan resident puts up notice requesting owner of 'small, short & sad' used condom to bring it home

Yikes.

January 13, 2021, 08:05 PM

Divorced couple in S’pore ask judge in court to decide who gets to eat reunion dinner with son

Family feud.

January 13, 2021, 06:56 PM

Jamie Chua makes videos of her crazy rich lifestyle because that's what the viewers want

A whole different level of influencer.

January 13, 2021, 06:36 PM

Trump told Pence he would be remembered as a 'pussy' if he affirmed Biden's victory: NYT

Trump was led to believe that Pence could overturn the results of the U.S. 2020 election.

January 13, 2021, 06:29 PM

S'pore will review China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine after 50.4% efficacy reported in Brazil trials

No go in Singapore at this rate.

January 13, 2021, 06:10 PM

Former Woodgrove Secondary School HOD misappropriated over $40k in student funds

Charged.

January 13, 2021, 06:10 PM

Void deck-inspired eatery serves Lu Rou Fan, Salted Egg Chicken Nasi Lemak & more from S$4 onwards

Nostalgia galore.

January 13, 2021, 05:58 PM

Darlie's S$11.90 toothpaste bundle comes with limited-edition Little Twin Stars unicorn mug

Cute, yet functional.

January 13, 2021, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.