Chinese live streamer known for overeating unhealthy food dies at 19

RIP.

Zhangxin Zheng | January 27, 2021, 11:23 AM

A 19-year-old live streamer from China, Sun Yi Xuan, has died from cerebral haemorrhage.

His sudden death has left his fans in disbelief.

Sun is known for live streaming his daily diet which often includes high-carbohydrate, high-calorie and oily food.

He has over 500,000 followers on Kuaishou, a video-sharing app similar to TikTok.

He last posted just five days ago.

Following his death, some Chinese netizens expressed their shared appreciation for his humorous content. His passing has also reminded some to prioritise health above all.

"Such a pity, I feel he wasn't as happy as he appeared to be. I remember he appealed to his viewers to stop criticising him all the time during a live stream. If possible, he will not choose to act crazy and goofy. He's trying his best to earn money and provide a better life for his family."

"#SunYiXuanPassing# I have to pay greater attention to my lifestyle and health. Don't think I can survive if I continue sleeping at 2am every day."

"#SunYiXuanPassing# Oh my god I can't believe this, is this real or fake?"

