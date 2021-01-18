41.3kmh winds at Admiralty whipping people in S'pore across the face

Singapore is breezy on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

Wind speeds going above 40kmh

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore, wind speeds reached 41.3kmh over a one-minute period at the Admiralty weather station at 1:47pm.

Wind speeds also hit a high of 31.1 kmh at the Tai Seng weather station.

Areas in the southeast of Singapore were also experiencing wind speeds of more than 20kmh, including East Coast, Marina Barrage, Changi and Pasir Panjang.

Currently, the 24-hour forecast reports fair and windy weather across the island, with temperatures hitting a maximum of 31°C and a minimum of 23°C.

Windy month

It was much windier earlier in January 2021.

Wind gusts of up to 46.9km/h were recorded on Jan. 12 at the Changi climate station.

The highest maximum wind gust recorded in the first half of January 2021 was 70.2kmh at Admiralty on the same day.

Compared to rainy and cool weather in early Jan, however, the second half of January is forecast to be generally dry and warm.

The prevailing northeast monsoon season is forecast to continue for the rest of the month, with low-level winds blowing from the northwest or northeast.

Daily maximum temperatures are expected to range between 32°C and 33°C on most days, with highs of around 34°C on a few days.

