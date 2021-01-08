Ong Ye Kung: Signs to be placed at Tuas lamp post 1 to alert cyclists about stray dogs

Minister for Transport Ong Ye Kung revealed on Jan. 7 that an exception would be made for the Tuas lamp post 1.

The only exception

According to Ong's Facebook post, stickers that are pasted on the lamp post by cyclists will be allowed.

Ong added that he had discussed this matter with the Land Transport Authority and JTC before making the decision.

Ong also said that this exception would "not cause disamenities or pose safety hazards to the public".

Home to stray dogs

Shortly after Ong uploaded his post, local animal welfare organisation Causes For Animals revealed that the Tuas lamp post 1 is home to three stray dogs.

Complaints from cyclists

Some cyclists had apparently lodged complaints relating to a dog chasing and biting incident in the area.

As a result, all three dogs were impounded by the Animal Veterinary Service (AVS).

Causes For Animals said that it had suggested putting up a sign to alert cyclists of the stray dogs.

However, the authorities never responded to the suggestion.

Causes For Animals added in its post:

"Singapore is a small island, we ask for coexistence. Before you make a complaint about a street dog chasing, think twice. They have nowhere to call home but the streets. We have tonnes of routes to take, we have a home to call our own. These dogs call the streets their home. Let's learn to be more accepting of street animals when we can, especially in such isolated parts of Singapore where residential areas aren't even in existence."

You can read the full post here:

Dogs are well and signs will be put up in the area

On Jan. 8, Ong responded to the stray dogs issue.

He uploaded a comment to his original Facebook post, saying that he has checked with AVS regarding the three dogs.

Ong said that the dogs are "well and undergoing rehabilitation".

He added that AVS will be putting up signs to alert cyclists to the dogs in the area.

"The authorities will try to balance the needs of the wider public. We too can all play a part, exercise some give-and-take, and learn to coexist," said Ong.

You can read his full comment here:

