Back

Up to 70% off steamboat items at Jurong warehouse from Jan. 23, including abalone, kurobuta pork & more

Good deals.

Fasiha Nazren | January 19, 2021, 05:52 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Now's a good time to stock up on your Chinese New Year steamboat feast.

Farocean Singapore is having its annual Chinee New Year warehouse sale.

It will take place over three weekends:

  • Jan. 23 and 24

  • Jan. 30 and 31

  • Feb. 6 and 7

Photo from Farocean.

Farocean is known or their seafood and meat products.

The sale will happen in their warehouse at Jurong Fishery Port.

Up to 70% off

Usual steamboat ingredients are on discounts of up to 70 per cent.

This includes:

U.S. Short Plate Beef Shabu, 300 grams (S$8, U.P. S$18)

Photo from Farocean.

Abalone In-Braised Sauce, eight pieces (S$8, U.P. S$18)

Photo from Farocean.

Kurobuta Pork Belly Shabu, 200 grams (S$10, U.P. S$15)

Photo from Farocean.

Japanese Cooking Scallops, one kilogram (S$18, U.P. S$44)

Photo from Farocean.

Chilean Seabass Steak, one kilogram (S$60, U.P. S$88.50)

Photo from Farocean.

Chilean Salmon Fillet, one kilogram (S$25, U.P. S$44)

Photo from Farocean.

Black Cod Steak Cut, one kilogram (S$50, U.P. S$70)

Photo from Farocean.

Ang Kar Prawns, one kilogram (S$20, U.P. S$29.90)

Photo from Farocean.

Selected discounted items will also be available for sale online here.

Safe management measures

As part of Farocean's safe management measures, the capacity limit for the warehouse sale will be capped at 240 pax at any one time.

There will also be clear markings indicated on the floor to ensure safe distancing between customers.

Customers are required to check-in with SafeEntry and undergo temperature taking before entering the premises.

Details

15 Fishery Port Road, Singapore 619735

Opening hours: Jan. 23 and 24, 30 and 31, Feb. 6 and 7, 9am to 5pm

Top image from Farocean.

81-year-old man to be charged for operating 2 unlicensed massage establishments in Hougang & Aljunied

He could also be convicted for operating a non-permitted enterprise during Circuit Breaker.

January 19, 2021, 05:43 PM

Korean YouTuber says sorry to Chinese fans for liking a comment that says kimchi is a Korean dish

That's quite a pickle.

January 19, 2021, 05:19 PM

SIA achieves highest rating in global airline audit, at least 200 points above minimum gold standard

Number one.

January 19, 2021, 05:15 PM

S'pore man, 33, arrested for allegedly breaking into neighbour's home, kissing sleeping lady several times

After getting caught by the woman when she woke up, he went back to his unit and locked himself in.

January 19, 2021, 05:05 PM

231-year-old restaurant in Japan to close for good due to Covid-19 pandemic

The restaurant has reached its limit, according to its eighth-generation President.

January 19, 2021, 04:59 PM

SBS staff uses mop to shoo off iguana trying to hitch ride atop bus service 154

How did it get up there?

January 19, 2021, 04:58 PM

Mum killed in Jurong West accident was going home to surprise son with sushi to celebrate his O-level results

A 69-year-old man has been arrested

January 19, 2021, 04:50 PM

Members of public suspect Chinatown Point CNY mascot is a rat recycled as an ox

But it is actually an...

January 19, 2021, 04:25 PM

Good Old Days biscuit store opens 2nd outlet in Marine Parade with CNY cookies from S$4-S$12

Nostalgic.

January 19, 2021, 04:21 PM

30 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 19, 2021, including 4 in community

Further updates later tonight.

January 19, 2021, 04:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.