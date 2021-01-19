Up to 70% off steamboat items at Jurong warehouse from Jan. 23, including abalone, kurobuta pork & more

Now's a good time to stock up on your Chinese New Year steamboat feast.

Farocean Singapore is having its annual Chinee New Year warehouse sale.

It will take place over three weekends:

Jan. 23 and 24

Jan. 30 and 31

Feb. 6 and 7

Farocean is known or their seafood and meat products.

The sale will happen in their warehouse at Jurong Fishery Port.

Up to 70% off

Usual steamboat ingredients are on discounts of up to 70 per cent.

This includes:

U.S. Short Plate Beef Shabu, 300 grams (S$8, U.P. S$18)

Abalone In-Braised Sauce, eight pieces (S$8, U.P. S$18)

Kurobuta Pork Belly Shabu, 200 grams (S$10, U.P. S$15)

Japanese Cooking Scallops, one kilogram (S$18, U.P. S$44)

Chilean Seabass Steak, one kilogram (S$60, U.P. S$88.50)

Chilean Salmon Fillet, one kilogram (S$25, U.P. S$44)

Black Cod Steak Cut, one kilogram (S$50, U.P. S$70)

Ang Kar Prawns, one kilogram (S$20, U.P. S$29.90)

Selected discounted items will also be available for sale online here.

Safe management measures

As part of Farocean's safe management measures, the capacity limit for the warehouse sale will be capped at 240 pax at any one time.

There will also be clear markings indicated on the floor to ensure safe distancing between customers.

Customers are required to check-in with SafeEntry and undergo temperature taking before entering the premises.

Details

15 Fishery Port Road, Singapore 619735

Opening hours: Jan. 23 and 24, 30 and 31, Feb. 6 and 7, 9am to 5pm

Top image from Farocean.