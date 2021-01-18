Starbucks S'pore launches honey bee-themed tumblers & mugs for Valentine's Day

On Jan. 4, Starbucks launched their Year of the Ox merchandise to ring in the new Chinese New Year.

Starbucks is back again with new merchandise for Valentine's Day, which coincides with the third day of Chinese New Year.

The "Bee Mine Collection" features adorable bee-themed tumblers and mugs that would sweeten your Valentine's Day this year.

The Buzz mugs come in 2 sizes - 3oz (S$24.90) and 12oz (S$28.90). The smaller one resembles a cute honey bee with wings for handles and a cute smiley face on the cover.

The larger one is shaped like a bee hive with the Starbucks logo and is accompanied by a honey dipper spoon.

Available in 13 oz (S$33.90), 24 oz (S$32.90), and 18 oz (S$39.90), the Sweet Sips bottles and cold cups feature honey bee motifs and the Starbucks logo.

For those who prefer green, the plant motifs takes centre stage in the Bee Mine tumblers and cold cups. They come in three sizes - 16oz (S$26.90), 20oz (S$49.90), and 16oz (S$23.90).

Avid Starbucks collectors may not wish to miss out on the Mini Bee Bearista keyring (S$19.90).

Dual purpose tote bag

If you struggle to decide between a pouch or a tote bag, you can enjoy the best of both worlds with the Dual Purpose Tote Bag (S$19.90) in Brown and Grey.

Limited-edition Starbucks Card

Available in five designs, you can pick them up in stores with a minimum top-up of S$10 in each card.

The merchandise are now available in stores islandwide, and Lazada and Shopee.

