Starbucks S'pore launches butterscotch latte, CNY merchandise & sweetness level customisation

Starbucks has lined up a number of new drinks and merchandise for the upcoming Chinese New Year.

The coffee chain will also be allowing customers to customise the sweetness levels of selected drinks from Jan. 4, 2021.

Customisable sweetness levels

This customisation option is available for their classic range of Vanilla, Caramel, and Hazelnut flavoured beverages.

There are three levels you can go for: unsweetened, less sweet, and regular.

While you can already request for your drinks to be less sweet, that previously entailed putting in less syrup.

For this customisation, however, Starbucks is separating the flavour from the syrup, meaning that customers will be able to retain the flavour of their drinks even while making it less sweet.

New seasonal drinks

Starbucks kickstarts this chilly new year with two new drinks: the Smoked Butterscotch Latte and Pistachio Pure Matcha Latte.

The first is a mix of smoked butterscotch sauce with espresso and steamed milk, topped with a sprinkle of Turkish coffee grounds.

It is available in hot and iced versions (S$7.60 for tall), and as a frappuccino (S$8.20 for tall).

On the other hand, the Pistachio Pure Matcha Latte features a blend of Japanese Matcha with pistachio flavoured sauce and steamed milk.

The beverage is topped with a layer of cold foam, pistachio waffle bits and a drizzle of pistachio sauce.

It is available in hot and iced versions (S$7.60 for tall).

Chinese New Year-themed Merchandise

Starbucks is launching its Year of the Ox merchandise collection on the same day (Jan. 4).

In addition to drinkware, plushies, globes, and money banks are also available.

Prices range from S$18.90 for a tiny mug (88ml) to S$62.90 for a one-person tea set.

Top Image via dasynka.memories/IG, Starbucks Singapore