Star Wars exhibition coming to S'pore ArtScience Museum from Jan. 30 to June 13

It is no longer at a galaxy far, far away.

The Star Wars Identities exhibition will be coming to Singapore, its final stop of a world tour that has spanned six years.

The exhibition will run at the ArtScience Museum from Jan. 30 to June 13.

Sneak peek

The exhibition will display 200 original items from the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art archive.

This includes authentic props, models, costumes and artwork from the original Star Wars trilogy, the prequels, the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Here's a sneak peak:

In addition, visitors can create their own original Star Wars character by interacting with the different stations.

Details

Tickets will be sold from Jan. 15 at Marina Bay Sands' box offices and website.

Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase their tickets online prior to their visit due to restrictions in venue capacity and timed entry.

Do note that the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers can be redeemed for visits to any of ArtScience Museum's exhibitions.

May the force be with you.

Come follow us on IG!

Top image from Star Wars Identities website.