Back

Black boxes of crashed Sriwijaya Air flight located, MFA says no reports of S'poreans on board so far

Black boxes recovered.

Sulaiman Daud | January 10, 2021, 07:38 PM

Events

SIM Professional Development and Enterprise Learning

Two black boxes from the crashed Flight SJ182 of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air have been located by the Indonesian authorities.

According to the Jakarta Post, citing head of National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) Soerjanto Tjahjanto, the locations of both black boxes have been determined and divers have been deployed to find them.

Recovering the black boxes and the flight data within would assist in investigations into the final few minutes of the flight.

The Boeing 737 jet reportedly went into a steep dive minutes after leaving Jakarta.

The missing aircraft is not a 737 Max, the Boeing model that was grounded in 2019 and 2020 following two deadly crashes.

Hundreds of personnel from the police, the search and rescue team and the navy have been mobilised in the search and rescue efforts.

Debris such as metal scraps and body parts have been recovered from the Java Sea, including the belongings of the passengers.

No reports of Singaporeans on board

Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) released a statement on Jan. 10 regarding the flight.

A spokesperson stated that MFA is in contact with the Indonesian authorities and to date, there have been no reports of Singaporeans on board the flight.

The Singapore government extended its condolences to the government of Indonesia and the families of the passengers on board the flight.

You can see the full statement below:

"The Singapore Government is saddened by the news of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 on 9 January 2021, and we convey our deepest condolences to the government of Indonesia and the families that are left behind. We are in contact with the Indonesian authorities and there have been no reports of Singaporeans on board flight SJ182 thus far.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Singapore in Jakarta at +62 811 863 348 or the MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855."

Related stories:

Top image via Getty Images.

CNY 2021: Pre-booking needed to withdraw physical notes at DBS, OCBC, UOB branches

Safe distancing and all that.

January 11, 2021, 11:52 AM

Family of girl allegedly raped & murdered in S'pore in 1995 seeking public's help as killer never found

The family wants the cold case reopened.

January 11, 2021, 05:26 AM

If Trump doesn't resign, or get removed by Pence, US House will vote on second impeachment

Staffers and family members were barricaded in offices as Trump supporters tried to break in.

January 11, 2021, 03:31 AM

42 imported Covid-19 cases on Jan. 10, 2020, arrived from M'sia, India, Nepal, UAE, Philippines

Tonight's update.

January 10, 2021, 11:26 PM

Kit Chan organises weekly family colouring sessions for mum with osteoporosis

Stories of Us: The voice behind the iconic National Day song 'Home' shares with Mothership the ups and downs of being one of the caregivers to her elderly mother.

January 10, 2021, 09:03 PM

Bukit Batok BTO flat has pool table & home cinema

Cosy and spacious.

January 10, 2021, 07:15 PM

Employer sends 'lazy' maid back to Indonesia, finds out at airport that she's wanted by S'pore police

Her previous employer had apparently lodged a police report against her.

January 10, 2021, 07:05 PM

Otter pup abandoned by Bishan family at Beach Road euthanised after all possible options exhausted

The otter pup was too young to survive in the wild on her own.

January 10, 2021, 07:04 PM

WP’s changes in its leadership ranks shine the spotlight on youth & policy

With nine out of its twelve leaders in their 20s to 40s, the WP team will have a longer runway to learn and lead the party. 

January 10, 2021, 06:26 PM

Missing 80-year-old woman last seen at Blk 112 Rivervale walk, Police appealing for information

Contact the police if you have any information.

January 10, 2021, 06:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.