Black boxes of crashed Sriwijaya Air flight located, MFA says no reports of S'poreans on board so far

Two black boxes from the crashed Flight SJ182 of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air have been located by the Indonesian authorities.

According to the Jakarta Post, citing head of National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) Soerjanto Tjahjanto, the locations of both black boxes have been determined and divers have been deployed to find them.

Recovering the black boxes and the flight data within would assist in investigations into the final few minutes of the flight.

The Boeing 737 jet reportedly went into a steep dive minutes after leaving Jakarta.

The missing aircraft is not a 737 Max, the Boeing model that was grounded in 2019 and 2020 following two deadly crashes.

Hundreds of personnel from the police, the search and rescue team and the navy have been mobilised in the search and rescue efforts.

Debris such as metal scraps and body parts have been recovered from the Java Sea, including the belongings of the passengers.

No reports of Singaporeans on board

Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) released a statement on Jan. 10 regarding the flight.

A spokesperson stated that MFA is in contact with the Indonesian authorities and to date, there have been no reports of Singaporeans on board the flight.

The Singapore government extended its condolences to the government of Indonesia and the families of the passengers on board the flight.

You can see the full statement below:

"The Singapore Government is saddened by the news of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ182 on 9 January 2021, and we convey our deepest condolences to the government of Indonesia and the families that are left behind. We are in contact with the Indonesian authorities and there have been no reports of Singaporeans on board flight SJ182 thus far. Singaporeans who require consular assistance should contact the Embassy of Singapore in Jakarta at +62 811 863 348 or the MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855."

Top image via Getty Images.